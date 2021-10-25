Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.21 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of New Relic worth $43,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWR opened at $77.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

