221,112 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 221,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Butterfly Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $80,361,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 51.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 657,527 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $26,238,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

