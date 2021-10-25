Legal & General Group Plc Sells 29,889 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,807 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 29,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Fossil Group worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 606,936 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 532.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,134 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOSL opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.26 million, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.86. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

