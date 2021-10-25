Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $585.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

