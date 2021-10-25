Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $16,893.66 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $16,893.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 245 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $9,363.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $224,552.35.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 716.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

