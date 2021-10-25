Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUS. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,403.50 ($18.34) on Monday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,423.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,430.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

