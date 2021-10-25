Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Vuzix worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vuzix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vuzix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $651.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.