Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

