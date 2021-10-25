Fmr LLC Acquires 114,712 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.64% of Easterly Government Properties worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 935,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.28 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

