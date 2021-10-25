Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.29 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

