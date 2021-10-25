Fmr LLC Has $31.51 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.66% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $31,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

