Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,766 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $29,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 80.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 369,661 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 12.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after buying an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 385.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

