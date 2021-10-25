Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $30,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $363,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 45.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 98,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

