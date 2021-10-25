Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $74.35 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.