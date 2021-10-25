Fmr LLC Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,113,899 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.61% of Ballard Power Systems worth $32,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.