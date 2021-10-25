ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 164,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.