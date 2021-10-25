HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in HUTCHMED by 26.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 345,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.