ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,097 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 319.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $12.73 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -24.96.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

