ProShare Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

