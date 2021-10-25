ProShare Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

