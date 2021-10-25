Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

COLL opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.