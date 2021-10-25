PPD (PPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPD opened at $47.03 on Monday. PPD has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PPD stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of PPD worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

