Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

ENBL opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

