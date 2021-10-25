Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $64.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $65.42 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $256.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at $698,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at $362,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at $3,634,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 14.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $228.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.83. Heska has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,204.53 and a beta of 1.72.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

