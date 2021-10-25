The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

The RMR Group stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

