The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XXII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.89 on Monday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $470.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

