XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.61% of XL Fleet worth $30,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $5.38 on Monday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $749.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

