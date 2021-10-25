Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 54.3% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,294 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 15.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 59,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

