Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,463,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Enel Américas worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

