Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 41,040 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

