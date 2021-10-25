Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.19% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $276,000.

ENTA stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

