Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,789 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $28,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $83.64 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

