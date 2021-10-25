ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

