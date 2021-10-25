Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

