PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $721.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

