BlackRock Inc. Sells 290,775 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,261,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Select Energy Services worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 64.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $688.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

