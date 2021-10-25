Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

WTFC opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

