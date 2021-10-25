SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK opened at $51.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

