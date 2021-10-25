SG Americas Securities LLC Has $167,000 Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

