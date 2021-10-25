BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 888,493 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GIC opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

