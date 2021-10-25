SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

HIMS opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

