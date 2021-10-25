TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $40,313.10 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80.

On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65.

NYSE:TNET opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

