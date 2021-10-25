SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR opened at $114.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

