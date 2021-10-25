Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $158,600.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

