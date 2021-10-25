Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $158,600.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.
Shares of VIR opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
