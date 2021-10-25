John Joseph Flynn Sells 30,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Open Lending alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.