SG Americas Securities LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

