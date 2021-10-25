Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Sells 29,333 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

