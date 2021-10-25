Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $29,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PML opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

