Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

