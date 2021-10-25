SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 720 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $21,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

